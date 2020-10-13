Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 826 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV cut its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,830 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Newport Trust Co grew its holdings in The Boeing by 4.8% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 34,302,591 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,287,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,087 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,555,090 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,556,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997,531 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,734,838 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,600,997,000 after acquiring an additional 769,205 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 84,338.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $713,677,000. 52.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on BA shares. Edward Jones upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. 140166 decreased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $150.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.39.

NYSE BA opened at $167.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.14 and a beta of 1.37. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $378.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.42.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $11.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($5.82) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $173.36 per share, with a total value of $199,710.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

