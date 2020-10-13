Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,608 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for about 1.2% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Comcast by 287.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 46,638,161 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,603,422,000 after buying an additional 34,605,876 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Comcast by 19.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 159,780,593 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,493,274,000 after acquiring an additional 25,775,072 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Comcast by 89.5% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 41,467,038 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,581,552,000 after purchasing an additional 19,581,216 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in Comcast by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 28,523,676 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,111,853,000 after purchasing an additional 10,620,893 shares during the period. Finally, Trian Fund Management L.P. purchased a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,058,000. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $4,268,858.44. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $45.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $210.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.80. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.56 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. Comcast’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

