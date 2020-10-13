Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target Raised to $475.00 at Truist

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Truist from $455.00 to $475.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HUM. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Humana from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Humana from $465.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Humana from $394.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Humana from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $437.43.

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded up $3.40 on Tuesday, hitting $433.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,155. Humana has a 12 month low of $208.25 and a 12 month high of $440.35. The company has a market capitalization of $56.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $407.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $386.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $12.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.34 by $2.22. Humana had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Humana will post 19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Humana by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,438,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,435,158,000 after acquiring an additional 627,841 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Humana by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,882,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,056,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,293 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Humana by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,819,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,830,998,000 after purchasing an additional 39,441 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in Humana by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,164,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $679,562,000 after purchasing an additional 691,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Humana by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,446,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $560,823,000 after purchasing an additional 167,297 shares during the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

