Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) Shares Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,929 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 12,748 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional owned 0.06% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $3,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 31.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 153,537 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,976,000 after purchasing an additional 37,001 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,361 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 74,308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,540,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 16,564 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

NYSE:HII traded down $0.76 on Tuesday, reaching $148.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,234. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 12-month low of $136.44 and a 12-month high of $279.71. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($2.86). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $91,338.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,097 shares in the company, valued at $352,736.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.78.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Read More: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.