Huobi Token (HT) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $107.60 Million

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. Huobi Token has a total market cap of $992.35 million and approximately $107.60 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. One Huobi Token token can now be purchased for about $4.73 or 0.00041388 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, LBank, DDEX and Huobi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001311 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006614 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 66.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006502 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008759 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $543.64 or 0.04761287 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00053253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00031987 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Huobi Token Profile

HT is a token. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 209,994,599 tokens. Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro.

Huobi Token Token Trading

Huobi Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Gate.io, Bibox, Huobi and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

