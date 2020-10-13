I-Mab (NASDAQ:ARQT) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.95) Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

I-Mab (NASDAQ:ARQT) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of I-Mab in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 8th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Gilbert expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.95) for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for I-Mab’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.79) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.86) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.67) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

ARQT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ARQT opened at $23.63 on Monday. I-Mab has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $40.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.77. The stock has a market cap of $902.22 million and a P/E ratio of -1.04.

I-Mab (NASDAQ:ARQT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.10).

In other I-Mab news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $53,636.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 178,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,348,855.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David W. Osborne sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,700 shares of company stock worth $741,230.

About I-Mab

