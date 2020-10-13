I/O Coin (IOC) Price Down 9.2% Over Last 7 Days

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. During the last week, I/O Coin has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. I/O Coin has a market cap of $1.33 million and $3,430.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One I/O Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0721 or 0.00000635 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get I/O Coin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.06 or 0.00625860 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006220 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005162 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00033046 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $496.61 or 0.04373660 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000104 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About I/O Coin

IOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,451,348 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io.

I/O Coin Coin Trading

I/O Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for I/O Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for I/O Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.