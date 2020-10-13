Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Upgraded by HSBC to “Buy”

HSBC upgraded shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IBDRY. ValuEngine cut shares of Iberdrola from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup reissued a sell rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Societe Generale lowered Iberdrola from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of IBDRY stock opened at $52.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $82.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.12 and a 200-day moving average of $45.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Iberdrola has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $52.64.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Iberdrola had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter.

Iberdrola, SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and retail of electricity in Spain, Portugal, the United Kingdom, North America, the United Sates, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Network Business, Deregulated Business, Renewable Business, and Other Businesses segments.

