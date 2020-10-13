Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.88.

Several research firms have recently commented on ICHR. Cowen upped their price objective on Ichor from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Ichor from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. DA Davidson raised shares of Ichor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Ichor from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

In other Ichor news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 184,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $5,784,793.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 291,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,118,144.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $3,210,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 291,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,360,167.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 313,873 shares of company stock valued at $9,859,626 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 19,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after acquiring an additional 8,986 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 109,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 10,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ichor in the 2nd quarter worth about $665,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICHR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.70. 1,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,061. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.31 million, a P/E ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.17. Ichor has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $39.83.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $221.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.60 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 2.43%. Ichor’s revenue was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ichor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

