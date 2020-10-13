ICON (ICX) Trading Up 7.2% Over Last 7 Days

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 13th. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar. ICON has a market capitalization of $231.67 million and $16.73 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00003583 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinTiger, ABCC, Bitbns and Binance.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008816 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00266659 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00097817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00036830 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.98 or 0.01479385 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00020911 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000668 BTC.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 569,435,743 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ICON is www.icon.foundation. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ICON Coin Trading

ICON can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Bitbns, Bithumb, Upbit, DragonEX, Gate.io, OKEx, ABCC, OOOBTC, Rfinex, Binance, Huobi, Hotbit, IDEX, HitBTC, CoinTiger and Allbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

