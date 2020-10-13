IGas Energy plc (IGAS.L) (LON:IGAS) Shares Gap Up to $10.23

IGas Energy plc (IGAS.L) (LON:IGAS) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.23, but opened at $10.95. IGas Energy plc (IGAS.L) shares last traded at $10.93, with a volume of 76,018 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 11.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 19.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.73, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 million and a P/E ratio of -0.13.

In other IGas Energy plc (IGAS.L) news, insider Julian Tedder purchased 3,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of £457.65 ($597.92).

About IGas Energy plc (IGAS.L) (LON:IGAS)

IGas Energy plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company Britain. The company holds interests in the 55 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

