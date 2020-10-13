Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stock Position Raised by CX Institutional

CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2,709.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,766 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,446,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,924,836,000 after acquiring an additional 772,245 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,184,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $731,607,000 after acquiring an additional 438,056 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,784,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $537,817,000 after acquiring an additional 840,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,707,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $648,301,000 after purchasing an additional 135,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 22.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,971,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,769,000 after purchasing an additional 367,413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 66,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.09, for a total transaction of $12,501,540.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,788,361.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 29,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total transaction of $5,779,415.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,300 shares in the company, valued at $12,316,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,879 shares of company stock worth $27,240,677. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.69.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.62. 4,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,394,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $196.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.51. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.94 and a 1-year high of $206.91.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 81.80%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

