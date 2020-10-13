Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Now Covered by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Immunovant in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Truist raised their price target on Immunovant from $36.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on Immunovant from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.75.

Get Immunovant alerts:

IMVT stock opened at $41.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.99. Immunovant has a twelve month low of $8.34 and a twelve month high of $43.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion and a PE ratio of -27.24.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Immunovant will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant acquired 380,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,593,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,582,827. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Julia G. Butchko acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.17 per share, with a total value of $190,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RTW Investments LP increased its position in Immunovant by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,717,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,076 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Immunovant in the second quarter worth $41,155,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Immunovant during the second quarter valued at $26,785,000. BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,088,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,504,000 after buying an additional 88,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Immunovant by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 870,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,199,000 after buying an additional 261,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.