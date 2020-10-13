Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €28.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Independent Research set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Infineon Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €24.00 ($28.24).

Infineon Technologies has a 1-year low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 1-year high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, powertrain, and security products.

