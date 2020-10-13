Infosys (INFY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Infosys has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Infosys had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect Infosys to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:INFY opened at $15.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. Infosys has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $15.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.80.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INFY. Nomura upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Wedbush raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

