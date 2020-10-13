ING Groep (AMS:INGA) Given a €10.25 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

ING Groep (AMS:INGA) has been given a €10.25 ($12.06) target price by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

INGA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €8.40 ($9.88) price objective on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group set a €8.10 ($9.53) target price on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €8.40 ($9.88) price target on ING Groep and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €8.26 ($9.71).

ING Groep has a 12 month low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 12 month high of €16.69 ($19.64).

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

