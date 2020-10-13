Ink Protocol Price Hits $0.0038 on Top Exchanges (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 13th. In the last week, Ink Protocol has traded up 13.5% against the dollar. One Ink Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, CoinBene, Bancor Network and IDEX. Ink Protocol has a market cap of $1.61 million and $626,121.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008767 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00269439 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00098945 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00037540 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.84 or 0.01487511 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00154836 BTC.

About Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol’s launch date was November 15th, 2017. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 tokens. The official website for Ink Protocol is paywithink.com. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound. Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Bibox, Bancor Network, IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

