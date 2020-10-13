Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Sets New 1-Year High at $136.00

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $136.00 and last traded at $134.97, with a volume of 1727 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $134.19.

IIPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $83.50 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 115.43 and a current ratio of 115.43. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.27 and a beta of 1.36.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.49). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 55.69%. The company had revenue of $24.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.12%.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total value of $1,882,950.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 288,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,226,200.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total value of $30,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 308,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,464,332.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,396 shares of company stock worth $2,837,355. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.4% in the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 32,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

