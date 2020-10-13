Insights Network (INSTAR) Reaches Market Cap of $9.90 Million

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. One Insights Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0503 or 0.00000441 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Bibox and IDEX. Insights Network has a total market cap of $9.90 million and approximately $50,716.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Insights Network has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00041388 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006614 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 66.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006502 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008759 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $543.64 or 0.04761287 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00053253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00031987 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Insights Network Profile

INSTAR is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. Insights Network’s total supply is 281,649,830 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 tokens. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken. The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork. Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network.

Insights Network Token Trading

Insights Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bibox and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

