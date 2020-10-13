Insolar (XNS) Price Hits $0.17 on Top Exchanges

Insolar (CURRENCY:XNS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. Over the last week, Insolar has traded 46.4% lower against the dollar. Insolar has a market cap of $16.82 million and $635,255.00 worth of Insolar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insolar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001481 BTC on major exchanges including and Hitbtc, Bitmax and Kucoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00020911 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2018. Insolar’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. Insolar’s official Twitter account is @insolario and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Insolar is /r/insolar/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Insolar’s official website is insolar.io. Insolar’s official message board is medium.com/insolar.

Insolar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: and Hitbtc, Kucoin and Bitmax. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insolar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insolar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insolar using one of the exchanges listed above.

