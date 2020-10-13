InspireMD (NSPR) and Its Rivals Head-To-Head Survey

InspireMD (NYSE: NSPR) is one of 158 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare InspireMD to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares InspireMD and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio InspireMD $3.72 million -$10.04 million -0.07 InspireMD Competitors $1.25 billion $127.54 million -11.12

InspireMD’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than InspireMD. InspireMD is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for InspireMD and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InspireMD 0 0 0 0 N/A InspireMD Competitors 1331 4219 6914 400 2.50

As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 6.81%. Given InspireMD’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe InspireMD has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.7% of InspireMD shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.6% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of InspireMD shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares InspireMD and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InspireMD -275.39% -121.25% -77.94% InspireMD Competitors -681.91% -1,382.43% -24.75%

Risk and Volatility

InspireMD has a beta of 2.27, suggesting that its share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InspireMD’s peers have a beta of 1.11, suggesting that their average share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

InspireMD peers beat InspireMD on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

InspireMD Company Profile

InspireMD, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of coronary and vascular diseases. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention systems for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions. It is also developing NGuard, a neurovascular flow diverter that diverts blood flow away from cerebral aneurysms in order to seal the aneurysms. InspireMD, Inc. distributes its products in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia. The company is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

