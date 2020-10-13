Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) is Bonness Enterprises Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Bonness Enterprises Inc. lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,950 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 2.7% of Bonness Enterprises Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Bonness Enterprises Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 119.5% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Intel by 390.4% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,491 shares of company stock valued at $365,878 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Intel from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.15.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.96. The stock had a trading volume of 502,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,852,736. The company has a market cap of $229.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.51.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.