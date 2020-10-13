Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Pegasus Asset Management Inc.

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,167 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 1.8% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 119.5% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management increased its holdings in Intel by 390.4% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at $700,465.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Standpoint Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Roth Capital downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.15.

INTC opened at $53.88 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.51. The firm has a market cap of $229.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

