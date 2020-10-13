Inter Pipeline Ltd (TSE:IPL) Receives C$14.97 Average Price Target from Analysts

Inter Pipeline Ltd (TSE:IPL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$14.97.

A number of research firms have commented on IPL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Friday, August 21st. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th.

Inter Pipeline stock opened at C$13.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.15, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion and a PE ratio of 16.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.56 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.25. Inter Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of C$5.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.88.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$539.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$578.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Inter Pipeline will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 21st. Inter Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 60.91%.

About Inter Pipeline

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

