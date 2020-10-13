Intercontinental Exchange Inc Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share (NYSE:ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.42 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ICE. Oppenheimer lowered Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.23.

ICE opened at $102.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $55.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.33 and its 200-day moving average is $94.85. Intercontinental Exchange has a one year low of $63.51 and a one year high of $106.99.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 39,800 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $4,193,328.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,575,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,032 shares of company stock valued at $19,530,127 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICE. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 71.4% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 214.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 72.3% during the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth about $42,000. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Featured Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.