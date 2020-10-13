International Paper (NYSE:IP) Upgraded to Outperform by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $53.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $40.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on IP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Paper from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued an underweight rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BofA Securities raised International Paper from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Argus lowered International Paper from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.14.

NYSE:IP opened at $44.47 on Monday. International Paper has a 52 week low of $26.38 and a 52 week high of $47.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 2.98%. International Paper’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of International Paper by 1,555.6% during the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of International Paper by 278.6% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in International Paper by 1,068.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

