inTEST (NYSE:INTT) versus Allied Motion Technologies (NYSE:AMOT) Financial Comparison

inTEST (NYSE:INTT) and Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for inTEST and Allied Motion Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score inTEST 0 0 0 0 N/A Allied Motion Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

Allied Motion Technologies has a consensus target price of $44.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.48%. Given Allied Motion Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Allied Motion Technologies is more favorable than inTEST.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.1% of inTEST shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of Allied Motion Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of inTEST shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of Allied Motion Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

inTEST has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allied Motion Technologies has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares inTEST and Allied Motion Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio inTEST $60.66 million 0.79 $2.32 million $0.34 13.44 Allied Motion Technologies $371.08 million 1.16 $17.02 million $1.89 23.39

Allied Motion Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than inTEST. inTEST is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allied Motion Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares inTEST and Allied Motion Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets inTEST 0.75% 3.68% 2.72% Allied Motion Technologies 4.14% 13.36% 4.96%

Summary

Allied Motion Technologies beats inTEST on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

inTEST Company Profile

inTEST Corporation supplies precision-engineered solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial, semiconductor, and telecommunications markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS). The Thermal segment offers ThermoStream products that are used in the semi market as a stand-alone temperature management tool, or in various electronic test applications; ThermoChambers; Thermal Platforms; Thermonics temperature conditioning products that provide tempered gas or fluid to enable customers to maintain desired thermal conditions within their tool or process; and EKOHEAT and EASYHEAT induction heating systems for annealing, bonding, brazing, curing, forging, heat treating, melting, shrink-fitting, soldering, and testing. The EMS segment provides in2, Cobal, and LS series manipulators that hold various test heads and enable an operator to reposition a test head for alternate use with various probers or handlers on a test floor; and docking hardware products, which protect the interface contacts and ensure proper repeatable and precise alignment between the test head's interface board and the prober's probing assembly or the handler's test socket. This segment also offers tester interfaces that provide electrical connections between the tester and the wafer prober or integrated circuit (IC) handler to carry the electrical signals between the tester and the probe card on the prober or the test socket on the handler. Its products are used in production testing of wafers and specialized packaged ICs in back-end testing by semiconductor manufacturers. The company markets and sells its products to semiconductor manufacturers, semiconductor test subcontractors, third-party foundries, test and assembly providers, and original equipment manufacturers. inTEST Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Mount Laurel, New Jersey.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies. The company also offers gearing solutions in stand-alone and integrated gearing/motor configurations; advanced electronic motion control products and custom solutions, including integrated power electronics, digital controls, and network communications for motor control and power conversion; and steering system components. In addition, it provides fractional horsepower BLDC outer rotor motors and traditional BLDC motor part sets; synchronous BLDC servo motor solutions and asynchronous BLDC motors; trolleys for use in medical environments; and electronic and magnetic products to monitor and resolve power quality and harmonic distortion issues, as well as electronic controls and platform based integrated steering system solutions. The company sells its products to end customers and original equipment manufacturers in vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial markets through direct sales force, as well as authorized manufacturers' representatives, agents, and distributors. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Amherst, New York.

