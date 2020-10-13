Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Increased to $800.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $725.00 to $800.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $632.00 to $727.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $565.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. OTR Global downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical to a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They set a buy rating and a $775.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $688.23.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $755.67 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical has a 12 month low of $360.50 and a 12 month high of $778.83. The company has a market capitalization of $88.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.46, a PEG ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $704.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $607.59.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $852.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.15 million. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 26.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 16,840 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.02, for a total value of $11,670,456.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,020,933.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.19, for a total transaction of $5,078,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,014,656.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,880 shares of company stock worth $20,504,788 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Balentine LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 134.6% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 261.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 76 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

