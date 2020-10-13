Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Given New $0.50 Price Target at Roth Capital

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) had its price target lowered by Roth Capital from $0.60 to $0.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on INUV. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Inuvo in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Inuvo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th.

Inuvo stock opened at $0.36 on Monday. Inuvo has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $1.11.

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Inuvo stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Inuvo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 406,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.42% of Inuvo as of its most recent SEC filing.

Inuvo Company Profile

Inuvo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a technology company, provides data-driven platforms that automatically identify and message online audiences across video, mobile, connected TV, display, and social and native devices, channels, and formats in the United States. The company's digital marketplace allows advertisers and publishers the opportunity to buy and sell advertising space in real time.

