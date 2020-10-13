Invesco Bond Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:VBF)

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0565 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of NYSE:VBF opened at $19.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.12 and its 200-day moving average is $19.67. Invesco Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $15.24 and a 52-week high of $21.46.

About Invesco Bond Fund

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

