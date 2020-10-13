Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst (NYSE:VCV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst (NYSE:VCV) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0475 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th.

Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst has decreased its dividend by 20.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst stock opened at $12.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.45 and a 200-day moving average of $11.81. Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst has a 1-year low of $8.83 and a 1-year high of $13.45.

About Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

