Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Upgraded to Neutral by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on IVZ. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Invesco from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Invesco from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of Invesco from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Invesco from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Invesco from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.98.

IVZ opened at $13.40 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.30. Invesco has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Invesco will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sarah Beshar bought 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.54 per share, with a total value of $100,130.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,021 shares in the company, valued at $495,601.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin L. Flanagan bought 290,300 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $2,958,157.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,261 shares in the company, valued at $5,199,559.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the first quarter worth approximately $396,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 546,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,961,000 after acquiring an additional 12,349 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 14.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the first quarter valued at about $873,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco by 10.8% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 312,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 30,479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

