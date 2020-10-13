Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Bought by Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) by 440.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 377.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on IONS shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.69.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $100,360.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,413.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $46.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.80. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.32 and a fifty-two week high of $66.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.82 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.87 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

