Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $160.00. The company traded as high as $259.80 and last traded at $258.00, with a volume of 62 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $259.50.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Irhythm Technologies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Colliers Securities raised Irhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Irhythm Technologies in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Irhythm Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.10.

Get Irhythm Technologies alerts:

In related news, EVP Mark J. Day sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.17, for a total transaction of $4,027,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,601,222.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total value of $630,416.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,546,935.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,234 shares of company stock valued at $22,034,481 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRTC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Irhythm Technologies in the first quarter valued at $1,911,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Irhythm Technologies by 15.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 137.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 194.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 47,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 31,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 44,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 18,180 shares in the last quarter.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.64 and a beta of 1.74.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $50.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.18 million. Irhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 50.23% and a negative net margin of 28.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Irhythm Technologies Inc will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Irhythm Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:IRTC)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Irhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Irhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.