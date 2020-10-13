iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Stake Boosted by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 57.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,571 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYG. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 295.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 323.9% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYG traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.03. The company had a trading volume of 390,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,173,270. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.02. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $67.52 and a 12 month high of $88.53.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

See Also: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.