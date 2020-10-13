iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Purchased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 38,228.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,989 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $7,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 31.5% in the second quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 58.2% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of MBB traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.27. 11,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,849,205. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.61. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $104.79 and a twelve month high of $111.31.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.