iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) Shares Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,242 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI World ETF comprises 1.8% of CX Institutional’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. CX Institutional owned 1.63% of iShares MSCI World ETF worth $16,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,159,000. Strategic Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Management LLC now owns 172,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,861,000 after acquiring an additional 70,960 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,064 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 1,868.1% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 67,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,233,000 after acquiring an additional 64,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 34.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 13,364 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of URTH traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,756. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.74. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 1-year low of $66.38 and a 1-year high of $105.13.

