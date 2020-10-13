iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Position Raised by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $12,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWO. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 158.3% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,280.0% during the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000.

NYSEARCA:IWO traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $240.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,819. The business’s fifty day moving average is $223.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.56. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $129.54 and a 1 year high of $241.65.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

