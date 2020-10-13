iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Acquired by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises about 3.9% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. WoodTrust Financial Corp owned 0.14% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $10,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 41.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 20,533.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 21.0% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded down $1.95 on Tuesday, hitting $107.38. 22,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,404,908. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.21. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $69.27 and a one year high of $130.16.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

