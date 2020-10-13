iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 4.1% of CX Institutional’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $37,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $1.00 on Tuesday, hitting $352.69. 83,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,969,882. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $340.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $312.62. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $360.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

