iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,015 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 274,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,640,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,019,000 after buying an additional 235,492 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 430.4% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 342,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,030,000 after acquiring an additional 277,828 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,150,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 29.2% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV opened at $353.69 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $360.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $340.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.62.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

