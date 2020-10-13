iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 95,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 10,665 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 60,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 7,682 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 19,655.6% during the first quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 8,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth $169,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $76.59 on Tuesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $85.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.26.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.