iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 147,424 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $76.59 on Tuesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $85.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.26.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

