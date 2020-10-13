IsoRay (ISR) versus Its Competitors Head-To-Head Contrast

IsoRay (NYSE: ISR) is one of 158 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare IsoRay to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for IsoRay and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IsoRay 0 0 0 0 N/A IsoRay Competitors 1332 4222 6917 400 2.50

As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 7.25%. Given IsoRay’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe IsoRay has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares IsoRay and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IsoRay -35.66% -56.05% -37.61% IsoRay Competitors -681.91% -1,382.43% -24.75%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.4% of IsoRay shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.6% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of IsoRay shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IsoRay and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio IsoRay $9.68 million -$3.45 million -11.40 IsoRay Competitors $1.25 billion $127.54 million -11.24

IsoRay’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than IsoRay. IsoRay is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

IsoRay has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IsoRay’s competitors have a beta of 1.11, indicating that their average share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

IsoRay competitors beat IsoRay on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

IsoRay Company Profile

IsoRay, Inc., through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc., develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma. It sells its products to facilities or physician practices that utilize multiple surgical facilities at which primarily prostate brachytherapy procedures are performed. The company was formerly known as Century Park Pictures Corporation and changed its name to IsoRay, Inc. in 2005. IsoRay, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Richland, Washington.

