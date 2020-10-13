James Halstead (LON:JHD) Shares Gap Down to $508.00

Shares of James Halstead PLC (LON:JHD) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $508.00, but opened at $491.00. James Halstead shares last traded at $509.60, with a volume of 11,134 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 30.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 504.08 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 504.64.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a GBX 10 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from James Halstead’s previous dividend of $2.13. James Halstead’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

James Halstead plc manufactures and distributes flooring products for commercial and domestic uses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Scandinavia, Australasia and Asia, and internationally. It provides its products primarily under the Polyflor, Objectflor, and Expona brands. The company was founded in 1914 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

