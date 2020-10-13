Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Avantor in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.21. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Avantor’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

AVTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $18.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Avantor from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Avantor from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Avantor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.22.

AVTR stock opened at $24.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.56. The company has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.04, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.97. Avantor has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $24.97.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantor by 12.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 129,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 14,727 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 113,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 61,118 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Avantor by 32.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 182,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 45,230 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Avantor by 17.0% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 257,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 37,304 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,802,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000,000 after purchasing an additional 206,522 shares during the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jo Natauri sold 15,397,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $300,395,567.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 103,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $2,422,564.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 170,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,983,999.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,168,804 shares of company stock worth $803,833,759. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

