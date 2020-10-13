Jefferies Financial Group Comments on NXP Semiconductors’ Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NXPI)

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of NXP Semiconductors in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now anticipates that the semiconductor provider will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.80. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.17 EPS.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.08). NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NXPI. Loop Capital upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.77.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $142.08 on Monday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $58.41 and a 1 year high of $145.15. The firm has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,029.71, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 18.66%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,505 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2,643.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,309 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,079 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 55.7% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 548 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 33.2% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

