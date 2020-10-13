Jefferies Financial Group Raises PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Price Target to $47.00

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.70% from the stock’s current price.

PAR has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Sidoti downgraded PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on PAR Technology from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.17.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PAR traded up $1.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.69. 2,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,790. PAR Technology has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $46.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $654.48 million, a PE ratio of -20.76 and a beta of 1.52.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 26.61% and a negative net margin of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $45.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PAR Technology will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAR. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in PAR Technology by 62.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 111.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 54.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to restaurants and retail outlets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.