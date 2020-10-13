Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for DraftKings in a research report issued on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.76) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.44). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DraftKings’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.89) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $70.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.97 million.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DKNG. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. DraftKings has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.26.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $50.60 on Monday. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $64.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.31.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,977,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter valued at $17,171,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter worth about $310,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth about $948,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $333,000. 51.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.