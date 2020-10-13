Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fulton Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.56). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $211.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.20 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 17.89%.

FULT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine lowered Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

FULT opened at $10.56 on Monday. Fulton Financial has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average of $10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 37.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FULT. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new position in Fulton Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the second quarter worth $111,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Fulton Financial during the second quarter valued at $115,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Fulton Financial during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fulton Financial by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. 64.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

